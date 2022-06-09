Franklin-based drivers can take advantage of money-saving specials from Boucher Volkswagen Franklin.
FRANKLIN, Wis., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers who look to save money can look to Boucher Volkswagen Franklin for money-saving specials on various goods and services. These offers expire at the end of this month, so potential and existing clients should consider making use of these available deals. Some of these include:
Get a 10% rebate by mail via a Volkswagen Visa® Prepaid Card (Up to $300) when you buy select Volkswagen Accessories before June 30. 15 Volkswagen Accessory Rebates may be combined with dealer discounts/offers. Rebate based on purchase amount before taxes and labor. Other restrictions also apply; please see the dealership website for more information.
Get 20% off select VW DriverGear purchases. With the use of a checkout code, buyers can receive a significant discount on select VW DriverGear Accessories. Offer excludes Volkswagen Accessories, sale items, VW DriverGear gift cards, and eCertificates. Discount applied before taxes and shipping. May not be combined with other offers. Limit one per customer. Other restrictions also apply; please see the dealership website for more information.
Get up to $75 back on a set of 4 select Goodyear® tires. If your tires are worn, now is an excellent time to replace them via this money-saving offer. Online or mail-in rebate offer valid with select Goodyear tire purchases made before June 30. Other restrictions also apply; please see the dealership website for more information.
Savvy shoppers in Franklin, Wisconsin, looking for money-saving deals on VW products and services can check out the deals available at Boucher Volkswagen of Franklin. Interested customers interested in new Volkswagen vehicles can also schedule a test drive by visiting the official website, heading to the dealership at 6420 S. 108th St. in Franklin, or by calling 414-501-3089.
Media Contact
Gordie Boucher, Boucher Volkswagen, Inc., 414-501-3089, dealerfirecontent@gmail.com
SOURCE Boucher Volkswagen, Inc.