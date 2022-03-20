JANESVILLE, Wis., March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shoppers don't always have the luxury of time, yet the car buying process can be time-consuming. More importantly, the process can take you away from other things that need to be done – at work or around the house. Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville has a solution to this problem, with the timesaving Boucher Express Sales Purchase.
First, customers shop online by visiting bouchervw.com, where they can browse through a wide variety of new and pre-owned vehicles in stock. Sales associates are available to answer questions via email, phone, text chat, or the website. Secondly, potential car buyers can schedule an at-home or in-store test drive. This brings the shopping at-home experience to customers. All vehicles are sanitized before and after any test drives.
Third, appraisal and trade-in are accomplished online via the "Value Your Trade" page. Price guarantees can be secured by meeting a sales manager in an at-home or drive-through appraisal at the dealership. Next, the credit application is completed online via the "Request Financing" page. Boucher VW of Janesville has over 25 lenders to choose from. Additionally, a review of payment and price options are done remotely with a sales manager. Once this step is complete, any final warranty or vehicle customizations can be concluded from home as well.
Finally, when all the above steps are complete, buyers can schedule an in-home delivery of their vehicle and complete the electronic signing of all final documents. The entire process is like the normal car buying process – apart from the option of doing everything from the comfort of home.
Anyone interested in taking part in this convenient and efficient way of buying a car can visit http://www.janesvillevw.com. Shoppers can also make inquiries or schedule a test drive by calling Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville at 607-757-6150 or by visiting the showroom in person. Boucher VW of Janesville is located at 211 Milton Ave, Janesville, WI 53546.
