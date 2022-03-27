Boucher VW of Racine has a wide array of service specials that can save customers considerable money, but the offers expire soon
RACINE, Wis., March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All cars need to be serviced, but what they need and when they need it is different for everyone. That's why Boucher VW of Racine is offering service specials to VW customers of the service department. These service specials do have some restrictions, depending on the type of service provided.
Some of the available service specials include:
- $89.95 Oil and Filter Service. Keeping on top of this maintenance means a longer-lasting, better-running car.
- $20 off Genuine VW Brake Pad and Rotor Replacement. You can't afford to wait for your brakes to go. This discount makes taking care of them that much easier.
- Up to $100 potential rebate for the purchase of 4 eligible Goodyear Tires. New tires mean safer driving and more efficient mileage around town, on the freeway, and off-road.
- 20% off select VW DriverGear purchases. From hats to jackets to drinkware, you can show your VW appreciation, and receive an excellent discount.
- $6 a month for a SiriusXM subscription. In your car and on the app, your first 12 months cost pennies a day for the Music and Entertainment Plan.
There are many more offers to choose from. Shoppers are encouraged to visit the Service Specials page for specifics. Service coupons are applied at the time of service and are applied before tax is calculated. Other restrictions apply; please view coupons for details.
Anyone interested in taking advantage of these deals or in inquiring about a new VW, please visit http://www.bouchervw.com. Shoppers can also make inquiries or schedule a test drive by calling Boucher Volkswagen of Racine at 262-886-2886 or by visiting the showroom in person. Boucher VW of Racine is located at 9601 Washington Ave #200, Racine, WI 53406.
