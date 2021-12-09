CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The next-generation of McLaren supercar has arrived at McLaren Chicago and is available for purchase. The 2022 McLaren Artura is ready to set the world on fire with an innovative design concept that is lightweight and built for speed with a high-performance hybrid powertrain. Performance enthusiasts who are interested in the McLaren Artura can find their dream car in the McLaren Chicago online inventory or contact the dealership sales team to inquire about future McLaren Artura models at the dealership.
Built with McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture and paired with a next-generation powertrain, the 2022 McLaren Artura is dedicated to speed and performance. To deliver unrivaled performance, the McLaren Artura relies on a 671-horsepower 3.0-liter Twin-Turbo V-6 engine that will make 531 pound-feet of torque with an innovative electric E-Motor that delivers extra torque to the rear wheels via an E-Differential.
Armed with a 7.4-kWh five-module Lithium-Ion battery pack, the McLaren Artura provides 19 miles of range in EV Mode. Drivers who hit the track will sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, run the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds and will go from zero to 186 mph in 21.5 seconds. To emphasize handling, the McLaren Artura will feature Pirelli Cyber Tyre® technology, an updated rear suspension with Proactive Damping, a lightweight, aerodynamic body and high-performance brakes. Interior highlights of the McLaren Artura – now available at McLaren Chicago – include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air updates.
Individuals who would like to learn more about the 2022 McLaren Artura or who would like to reserve their own can visit McLaren Chicago online at http://www.mclarenchicago.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership team directly by calling 312-635-6482.
