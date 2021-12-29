TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ford enthusiasts in and around Tampa, Florida, can make their way to their favorite Ford dealership, Brandon Ford, for a spectacular year-end sales event. The dealership is offering a range of new Ford models for its customers at prices that are a steal. Interested individuals can browse through the dealership's official website to find more details about the sale and take a look at the inventory to plan their purchase.
It is imperative to note that the prices of the models available in the inventory do not include the dealer and electronic fees of $1295 and $108, respectively. Also, the prices mentioned are after all discounts, rebates, and trade assistance. It is also important to note that some Ford models are currently in transit. Therefore, customers are encouraged to contact the dealership for more information before planning a purchase.
Brandon Ford has about 500 new Ford F-150 models, and interested shoppers might want to reach the dealership as early as possible to get their hands on the model. The models tend to sell out fast due to a high demand and the lucrative deals offered by the dealership. Customers are, therefore, advised to check for the availability of the vehicle of their choice before visiting the dealership.
The dealership is located at 9090 Adamo Drive, Tampa, Florida 33619. Interested customers can also dial (813) 246-3673 to talk to the sales representatives and learn more about the offers.
Media Contact
Tom Murray, Brandon Ford, 813-246-3673, tmurray@brandonford.com
SOURCE Brandon Ford