TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking to buy a premium-grade full-size pickup truck can opt for the 2021 F-150 XLT PowerBoost™. This rugged and high-strength model is available at Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida.

Equipped with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ Full Hybrid V6 engine, it has an impressive power output of 430 hp. What's more, it has a torque rating of 570 lb.-ft. Whether customers want to move boats, construction material, or heavy trailers, the 2021 F-150 XLT PowerBoost™ is up for the job with a towing capacity of 12,700 lbs. Additionally, the hybrid engine boasts a maximum payload rating of 2,120 lbs. This engine delivers power to the wheels using a Hybrid Electronic 10-speed automatic transmission.

Prospective clients who want to buy the 2021 F-150 XLT PowerBoost™ can visit the dealership's website at https://www.brandonford.com/ or drop by the dealership at 9090 E Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL 33619, United States to look at the available inventory. The dealership is open from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, customers can visit the dealership from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tom Murray, Brandon Ford, 813-246-3673, tmurray@brandonford.com

 

