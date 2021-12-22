TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Ford is running Clearance Specials on the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Drivers in and around the Tampa area can take advantage of this deal to save money. The dealership's Clearance Specials page currently features a new in-transit 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4 SUV. This Ford model comes with no upfront charge and can be financed at a low rate.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a powerful SUV that can tackle any terrain. It is equipped with a 1.5-liter EcoBoost® Engine with auto start-stop technology that delivers an impressive 181 horsepower and 191 lb.-ft. of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission keeps the ride smooth on long trips no matter what the weather conditions are. The adjustable suspension ensures drivers are comfortable during tight turns or offroad adventures. It is also equipped with an adaptive cruise control system, full-time all-wheel drive, and keyless entry/start.
Potential customers can check out this Clearance Specials page at the dealership's website: https://www.brandonford.com/. For more details on the financing or leasing, customers can visit the Brandon Ford dealership at 9090, Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL. Their business hours run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
