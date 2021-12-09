HOLBROOK, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to the overall increase in market demand for its battery electric conversions of commercial trucks and buses, Unique Electric Solutions (UES) is moving into an updated facility in Holbrook, New York. The 15,000 sq-ft facility will operate as a regional repower production center, a manufacturing facility feeding our national authorized installation partners, as well as become the company's commercial headquarters.
In addition to the new headquarters and production facility, UES will be maintaining its engineering office presence at the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC) at Stony Brook University.
The company has seen dramatic growth in demand of electric conversions, also known as repowers. Repowering is the process of taking existing, in-service gas or diesel powered vehicles and converting – or retrofitting – them to clean battery electric. This provides all the benefits of a new electric bus including zero tailpipe emissions, quiet operation, and dramatic reduction in operating costs, without having to buy new vehicles. Repowering to electric is a faster, cheaper and easier way to go electric with commercial trucks and buses.
Joe Ambrosio, CEO of Unique Electric Solutions noted "The demand for electrification is continuing across all segments of the commercial fleet market, including both goods and passenger transport. As fleet operators seek to make this transition, repowering their existing, on-road assets is simply a lower cost option than buying new." Mr. Ambrosio added "Our new facility's close proximity to New York City allows us to serve this rapidly expanding market".
New York City recently passed legislation requiring all school buses to become electric by 2035. Incentives are available to help fleet operators take action, such as the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP) a Program at NYSERDA.
About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)
Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions of on-road medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses for numerous applications such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The uniqueEV® platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven including daily service in UPS (United Parcel Service) fleets in New York City and California.
