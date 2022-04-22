Customers who purchase a used car, truck or SUV from Carville's Auto Mart will be entered to win a trip to Costa Rica.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carville's Auto Mart has over 189 used vehicles available in their inventory, and now customers who purchase a used car, truck, or SUV from the dealership stand a chance to win a trip to Costa Rica courtesy of Carville's Auto Mart.

The winner will enjoy seven days, six nights stay in a private villa in Costa Rica with $1,200 credited towards the airfare and will also receive $500 as spending money during their stay in Costa Rica.

With no purchase requirements and only one entry per person, the winner will be randomly drawn and announced on 28 May 2022.

Interested customers can find more details regarding the contest at the dealership's website at http://www.carvillesautomart.com. To find a used vehicle that suits their requirements, buyers are encouraged to browse through the inventory at Carville's Auto Mart located at 2507 Highway 6 and 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado 81505.

Call 855-489-9432 for further assistance and information.

Media Contact

Darin Carville, Carville's Auto Mart, 970-241-5370, dcarville@camgj.com

 

SOURCE Carville's Auto Mart

