VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers interested in buying a new car online can now do so at the Express Store of Ventura Volkswagen. Customers can now purchase their next vehicle 100% online in six easy steps. The dealership also offers home delivery of the car within 49 miles of the dealership location. Ventura Volkswagen is located at 3270 Perkin Avenue in Ventura.
The steps to be followed to purchase a car online are:
Step 1: Browse through the online inventory and choose a vehicle that meets the customer's requirements. The internet manager is available at http://www.venturavw.com for any questions that might arise during the purchasing process.
Step 2: This is the pricing step. Customers can unlock the instant upfront pricing to receive the best possible lease and finance offers. In case of trade-ins, the dealership will make an instant cash offer for the vehicle, and customers can check the deal sheet before confirming the order.
Step 3: This step is part of the trade-in process and includes confirmation of the deal sheet with all the purchase aspects like the lease alternatives, cash, and finance details.
Step 4: In the fourth step, interested customers will have to complete a credit application and upload proof of a valid insurance card and driver's license. This will lead to a final deal sheet that will be based on the approved credit and eligibility of the customer.
Step 5: In this step, customers are required to review, accept, and approve the final deal sheet as a step towards finalizing the purchase.
Step 6: A delivery specialist will meet the customer at their home or office and help the customer set up the new car's features. All the paperwork will be duly signed and handed over at this instance. Customers can also schedule a pickup time that lets them pick up the car from the dealership at their convenience.
The dealership is located at 3270 Perkin Avenue in Ventura and can be contacted at (805) 642-6707. Customers can reach out to the dealership for further assistance and information.
