St. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck, which debuted in 2022, combines the athletic drive of a sport utility vehicle with the strength, efficiency, and usefulness of a pickup truck. The vehicle, now available at Hyundai of St. Augustine in Florida, an ideal pick for local drivers looking for a cost-effective and efficient pickup truck.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is available in four trim levels with a starting price of $23,990 - SE, SEL, SEL Premium, and Limited. The vehicle is equipped with various safety, comfort, and entertainment options. The cabin of the Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022 is attractively designed and equipped with appealing modern conveniences. On top of that, the 2022 Santa Cruz comes standard with an eight-inch touchscreen display, wireless device charging, and Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration. Hyundai's Blue Link services, free for three years, will also be available to customers. On the safety front, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz comes standard with a slew of top-notch elements including Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keeping Assist, Forward-Collision Warning, and Automated Emergency Braking.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz is a capable alternative in the class, with a four-foot bed with lockable in-bed storage, a maximum payload of 1,906 pounds, and a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. A conventional 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 281-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission are available for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Hyundai HTRAC® AWD is available to provide unsurpassed trail performance.
Visit the Hyundai of St. Augustine location at 2898 US 1 South, St. Augustine, Florida, 32086, or visit the official website for more information. Customers can also contact the dealership staff at 904-567-7175 for more information about the vehicle.
