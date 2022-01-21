GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoppers interested in a 5-seater crossover SUV can opt for the 2022 Nissan Murano. With a trapezoidal mesh within the V-shaped grille, C-shaped signature lighting and a classic floating roof, the Nissan Murano stands out with a sculptural exterior. Inside the 2022 Nissan Murano, customers will find the Nissan brand's advanced zero-gravity seats and a standard Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, which alleviates comfort within the cabin. A dual panel moonroof gives an open, airy feeling to the stylish SUV.
Equipped with an advanced 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2022 Nissan Murano ensures an action-packed performance. Output for the engine is rated at 260 hp, packing substantial power. It delivers a fuel economy of 20 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg combined.
All trims of the 2022 Nissan Murano come standard with the Nissan Safety Shield® 360, including Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Intelligent Cruise Control, ensuring a safe and reliable drive.
Prospective buyers of the 2022 Nissan Murano can visit the dealership at 484 E North Ave., Glendale Heights, IL 60139, United States, or log on to the dealership's website at https://www.glendalenissan.com/. Dial 630 469-6100 for more details about the 2022 Nissan Murano.
Media Contact
Rebecca Balonier, Glendale Nissan, 630-469-6100, rebeccabalonier484@gmail.com
SOURCE Glendale Nissan