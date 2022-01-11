ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUV enthusiasts in the Ontario area in California can now visit the Ontario Volkswagen dealership to purchase the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Interested shoppers can schedule a test drive to get behind the wheel of these mid-size family SUVs. Both models offer a host of features and are characterized by the Volkswagen brand's impressive driving dynamics.
With a modern front design comprising a bold three-bar grille and full-LED lighting, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas has a stunning presence. Boasting a passenger volume of 154 cu. ft., the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas can comfortably seat seven passengers. Inside the Atlas, comfort and convenience are a priority with the three-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control and leatherette-wrapped and heated multifunction steering wheel. The Fender Premium Audio system creates an ambiance akin to a live performance.
Engineered with a low roofline, clean contours, and an athletic stance, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport demonstrates a striking silhouette. It has ample space to fit five passengers and cargo. This dashing SUV comes with a combination of passive and active safety features to keep passengers safe. Equipped with the Volkswagen brand's IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology, it features semi-autonomous capability that makes driving a treat.
Both models offer a choice of two powertrains: a 235-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TSI® engine and a powerful 276-hp 3.6-liter V6 engine. These engines send power to the wheels using an eight-speed automatic transmission.
To learn more about these models, customers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.ontariovolkswagen.com/ or call the sales department on 855-603-6789.
