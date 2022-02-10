BOERNE, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Boerne area who love Land Rover vehicles have great news coming their way. The latest 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is here now. With a strong exterior build, muscular body lines and impressive interior design, this SUV performs as well as it looks. The vehicle and its numerous trim levels are available at the dealership.
On the design front, the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque carries uncluttered surfaces made from a carefully curated palette of premium and high-end materials. This helps create an amazing environment inside the cabin. Numerous infotainment features such as a Pivi Pro with 10-inch Touchscreen, premium Meridian™ Sound System, and more help passengers stay entertained on all their drives.
Please visit the landroverboerne.com website to learn about the various coupons and services offered by the Land Rover dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, kindly visit the dealership at Land Rover Boerne, 32120 IH-10 West, Boerne, TX 78006 or contact them by phone at 830-428-2241.
Media Contact
Michael Chestney, Land Rover Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.co
SOURCE Land Rover Boerne