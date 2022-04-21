The 2022 Mazda CX-5 models are ready to be purchased at the Hall Mazda dealership.
BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in and around the Brookfield area who are interested in the latest 2022 Mazda CX-5 can now buy the same at Hall Mazda. The dealership has stocked the various 2022 Mazda CX-5 trims, including 2.5 S, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2.5 S Preferred Package, 2.5 S Premium Package, 2.5 S Select Package and 2.5 Turbo Premium Package. Feel free to check out the dealership's webpage that describes the new vehicle inventory.
With the new engine, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 has improved fuel economy and torque, providing better performance for off-road and highway driving. The car's design is modern and sleek and helps catch the eye of customers who are looking to stand out from the crowd. It has ample cargo space, perfect for carrying all the items you need during your next road trip. This SUV also has a front parking assist camera that uses automatic guiding lines to help drivers find an available space when they are looking for one.
The team at Hall Mazda always goes above and beyond to make sure their customers are satisfied with their car purchase. The dealership also has an option for customers to lease their cars with a monthly payment. Potential customers can visit the dealership at 19809 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI or contact 866-633-2901 to schedule a test drive.
