Lexington Toyota Offers Fourth Tire at $1 on Purchase of Three New Tires.
LEXINGTON, Mass., April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexington Toyota is offering all eligible customers the fourth tire at just $1 on the purchase of three new tires. This offer is available at their Tire Savings Event at Lexington Toyota, located in Lexington, Massachusetts. As mentioned on the dealership website of Lexington Toyota, this offer is available only on OEM, OEA, and WIN replacement tires. Also, the tires must be dealer-installed only.
This is just one of the many limited-time rebates and offers available to Lexington Toyota customers this month. These offers are only valid until May 2nd, 2022, so interested people are encouraged to take advantage of the offers quickly. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Eligible people interested in this offer can contact a dealership representative for more details or visit the dealership in person.
Anyone can view the entire Lexington Toyota inventory today when they visit the dealership's website, http://www.lexingtontoyota.com. The showroom is located at 409 Massachusetts Ave Lexington, Massachusetts 02420. Customers can learn more about this limited-time rebate offer by calling the dealership on 781-325-8558.
