MOOSIC, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car servicing tends to burn a hole in the customer's pocket. This is, however, not true if customers get their car serviced at Performance Kia! Kia car owners in Moosic, Pennsylvania, can choose from a range of service specials to save money. These coupons are valid until Feb. 28, 2022.

With the "The Essentials" coupon, customers can undertake an engine oil change, tire rotation, multi-point inspection and genuine Kia Oil Filter Replacement for $49.95. Using the "Wild Card" coupon, they can make savings up to $150. Additionally, the "All Accessories" coupon allows customers 10% off on accessories in stock. Alignments are crucial to ensure a long life for tires. Thus, the "Four-Wheel Alignment" coupon that undertakes this service for $89.95 is vital.    

To learn more about the service specials available at Performance Kia, customers can visit the dealership at 4225 Birney Ave, Moosic, PA 18507, United States, or log on to the dealership's website https://www.performancekiapa.com/. They can get their queries resolved by calling 570-667-6192.

