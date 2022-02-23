JERUSALEM, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C2A Security, a leading provider of trusted mobility cybersecurity solutions, announced today that Roy Fridman was named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Fridman will succeed Michael Dick, who founded C2A Security and led the company to be recognized as the leading automotive cybersecurity solution on the market today, giving tier 1s and OEMs full visibility and control over the cybersecurity process. Dick will continue to serve C2A Security as President and member of the Board of Directors, and will be working directly with Fridman on a daily basis.
"I am delighted to welcome Roy Fridman to C2A Security," says Dick. "His leadership will only serve to elevate C2A Security's portfolio, strengthen our product offering and help customers develop truly secure connected vehicles. The demand for automotive cybersecurity products reflects a real market need for these solutions; I believe Roy is the right person at the right time to take C2A Security forward into our next phase."
Fridman is a seasoned leader and innovator with many years of experience in multidisciplinary product development, marketing, sales and business development. He has been active in many industries including mobile, telecommunication, video and automotive. Fridman most recently led business development at Foretellix, a leading automotive software company that provides tools and methodologies for safe and productive deployment of ADAS and autonomous vehicles. Fridman also served as Director of Business Development and Product Marketing at Corephotonics (which was sold to Samsung), and was in charge of automotive activities, as well as go to market and key strategic partnerships with OEMs, Tier 1s and ecosystem partners.
"As the autonomous vehicle industry comes to fruition and cars become more connected than ever before, I am excited to join a team that is bringing automotive and mobility infrastructure cybersecurity solutions to the market, providing the backbone of security to automotive technology and ultimately propelling the industry towards the era of the software defined vehicle and electrification," says Fridman.
C2A Security's AutoSec empowers the automotive industry with a full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions for the vehicle and its peripherals, providing them with visibility, analysis, control and protection. As the industry adapts to the requirements of ISO/SAE 21434 standard and UNECE WP.29 regulation, AutoSec facilitates and simplifies compliance of in-vehicle cybersecurity. The solution quickly identifies and mitigates cyber-attacks, and provides full control to tier-1s and OEMs to embed security solutions that are customized for individual components. With AutoSec, cyber-attacks are prevented in real-time, providing safety and security to the driver and passenger.
About C2A Security
C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive and mobility infrastructure cybersecurity solutions provider. Its suite of development and embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire vehicle lifecycle including the vehicle's essential peripheral required for connectivity and electrification. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible, comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A was founded in 2016 by CEO Michael Dick, Co-Founder of NDS, which was acquired by Cisco for $5B. For more information, visit https://www.c2a-sec.com.
Media Contact
DeeDee Rudenstein, Propel Strategic Communications, +1 (267) 521-9654, drudenstein@propelsc.com
SOURCE C2A Security