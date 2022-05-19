California Casualty, a national auto and home insurance provider with roots in California, has elected seasoned insurance executive, Jonathan D. Adkisson, President and CEO effective June 1, 2022.
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jonathan D. Adkisson, FCAS, has been elected President and CEO of California Casualty Management Company ("CCMC") effective June 1, 2022. In this role, Adkisson will run the operations of the reciprocal California Casualty Indemnity Exchange ("CCIE") as CEO of its attorney-in-fact, and Adkisson will serve as President of CCIE's four insurance company subsidiaries, which together are known as the California Casualty Group.
Adkisson has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a majority of his career spent as an executive in the personal lines direct-to-consumer segment. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of Virginia and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. Adkisson was most recently General Manager for Allstate Direct Distribution, a combination of Esurance and Allstate's direct operation. Adkisson was President of Esurance from 2015 until its integration with Allstate in 2020. As Esurance President, he was responsible for all functional departments of the wholly owned subsidiary including over 3,000 employees in 17 offices. Earlier in his career, he held several actuarial roles at Farmers and GEICO.
"I am humbled and honored to be asked to serve as the next president and CEO of California Casualty," Adkisson said. "California Casualty has a rich tradition of serving those who are heroes in our communities. I am excited at the opportunity to continue that legacy of service as I lead California Casualty's team of capable insurance professionals."
Robert R. Nicolay III, CCMC's interim CEO and member of the CCMC Board and CCIE Advisory Board, stated, "I view Jonathan's experience and industry knowledge as a significant asset to California Casualty and the executive management team. He will be instrumental in building a future of growth for the company."
Karen M. Padovese, CCIE Advisory Board Chair, commented: "Jonathan's focused customer orientation and his demonstrated ability to lead and inspire employees will ensure that California Casualty continues to deliver uniquely for the dedicated public servants we exist to serve."
Founded in 1914 and headquartered in San Mateo, CA, California Casualty has service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas. The company provides auto and home insurance with special rates, generous discounts, and unique benefits not available to the general public to educators, education support professionals, peace officers, firefighters and nurses across the country. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.
