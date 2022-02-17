ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heliox, a market leader in fast, electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, today announces its ranking of the Top U.S. States for Green Transport. The analysis finds that California, New York, Washington, District of Columbia, and Massachusetts are the most committed to green transportation initiatives and infrastructure.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has accelerated the already ambitious net zero plans of the top ten states on our list by making billions of dollars available to replace thousands of transit vehicles, including buses, with clean, zero emission vehicles. When combined with EV passenger vehicle infrastructure and subsidies and ambitious net zero goals, five states rose above the rest.
Rounding out the Top 10 list are Vermont, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland, and Oregon.
"These states are leading the way–and providing a blueprint for other states–in their multifaceted approach to cutting carbon and envisioning a zero emissions future," said David Aspinwall, president, North America, Heliox. "Maryland, and its AlphaStruxure microgrid, is just one example of the innovation that is coming from these leading states."
California demonstrated a commitment to both greening their public transportation and promoting the use of green passenger vehicles through economic incentives, charger availability, and net zero goals. Los Angeles, in particular, has outlined an ambitious goal to become carbon neutral, and for 100% of vehicle sales in L.A. to be zero-emission, by 2030.
New York State and New York City's support and promotion of public transportation, its law to phase out gas powered vehicles by 2035, and its support of electric passenger vehicles with a commitment to install 50,000 chargers by 2030, have made New York another emerging leader in green transportation.
Washington State's generous sales tax exemption for the purchase of new or used clean alternative fuel passenger vehicles and its zero emission vehicle grants to support turnkey projects that finance, build, operate, and maintain electric vehicle fast charging are helping catalyze the shift to electric transportation across the Pacific Northwest. That, along with its goal to phase out fossil fuel car sales by 2025, earn Washington its title as the Evergreen State.
Massachusetts also makes the top five as the state with the second highest EV charging density (1:1500 ports/residents), as well as being top three in EV incentive funding both the purchase of electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure. It's MassEVIP program providing a $1.3 million slug of funding toward EV infrastructure projects and it's MOR-EV incentive offering drivers $2,500 toward the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle are just two examples of how Massachusetts is helping the northeast lower transportation emissions.
The study was conducted by Heliox in Q4 of 2021 and evaluated each state using a combination of criteria including: access to public transportation; availability of green public transportation; public EV charging stations; green passenger vehicle incentives; zero emission goals; and phase out and net zero.
