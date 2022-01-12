LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camaco-Amvian, a forward-looking supplier of automotive seat structures and mechanisms introduces Bluetooth enabled smart seating technology. Our smart seating solutions offer cost and weight savings along with reduced complexity for our OEM customers.

These technologies were demonstrated in collaboration with Visteon's next generation displays at the Paris Hotel Convention Center Jan 5-7, 2022.

Camaco-Amvian premiered their 3D printed foam seat that creates endless opportunities in providing the consumers with a truly customized experience.

 

