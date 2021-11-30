CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantor's Driving School announces that it has again expanded its driver training operations in the northern part of San Diego County, California. This area is commonly called North County. Cantor's Driving School has now hired additional new driving instructors; both male and female instructors have always been available in this area. Cantor's Driving School also purchased and put into service more new driver training cars. Cantor's Driving School continually upgrades its vehicles to the latest models so that driving students have the best and safest cars for driving lessons in North County, San Diego.
"North County San Diego has a growing demand for the high quality driving lessons we offer," said owner Frank Cantor, "So Cantor's Driving School had to grow to match the opportunity."
Cantor's Driving School offers driver training in a large portion of Southern California. On Cantor's Driving School's color-coded service area map, the North County, San Diego service area is outlined in green. The cities where Cantor's Driving School is now giving private, behind-the-wheel driving lessons in the North County area, including Bonsall, Camp Pendelton North, Camp Pendelton South, Cardiff, Carlsbad, Del Dios, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Pala Mesa, Oceanside, Rainbow, Rancho Penasquitos, San Marcos, Solano Beach, Torrey Highlands, Valley Center, Vista, and Winterwarm. The North County, San Diego office is located in Carlsbad, CA.
Current rates for driving lessons and economical packages of multiple driving lessons are shown on the Driver Training Packages page on the Cantor's Driving School website. Online ordering and online scheduling make it quick and convenient to purchase driving lessons and schedule lessons.
In addition to the driving lessons, Cantor's Driving School offers four online driver's education courses that can be taken by any California driver. One is the online 30-hour California Driver Education course that is mandatory for prospective new drivers between the ages of 15½ and 17½. This 30-hour California DMV-licensed driver education online course is the first step in the process of earning a driver's license.
About Cantor's Driving School
Founded in 1976, Cantor's Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 50,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor's Driving School. Cantor's Driving School is a California DMV state-certified d driving school and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas. Cantor's Driving School offers driving lessons for teens and adults. All lessons are private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons, offered 7 days a week. Door-to-door service is provided - pick-up and drop-off at school, home or work. Money-saving packages of multiple driving lessons are available along with single lessons. Online payment and online scheduling is available. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, Cantor's Driving School employs expert driving instructors that are certified by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and trained to teach good driving skills and instill good driving habits for life. Male and female instructors are available
For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, please call 760-999-0290 or visit the Cantor's Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolCA.com.
