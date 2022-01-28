ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantor's Driving School announces that it has opened a new driving school in Missouri, and now offers online driver's education courses. In the near future, behind-the-wheel driving lessons will be offered.
There are three online driver's ed courses for Missouri drivers:
- Missouri Driver Education
- Missouri Insurance Discount
- Missouri Mature Driver Improvement
All of these online courses can be completed on any device – smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop computers; no classroom attendance is required. Upon completion of the courses and successfully passing the final exam, a certificate of completion is emailed to the student.
The Missouri Driver Education course is for first-time drivers to help prepare them for tests that are required to get a driver's license. This course covers everything a first-time driver needs to know, including defensive driving techniques, what traffic signs mean, right-of-way rules, how to accurately assess risks on the roadway, and much more. It includes practice tests that help with readiness for the written test and road sign recognition test that are required in Missouri.
"We are excited to get started in Missouri with these online driver's ed courses," said owner Frank Cantor, "and we look forward to starting up with driving lessons soon."
Cantor's Driving School plans to offer driver training in the St Louis and surrounding areas starting in the spring of 2022. View Cantor's Driving School's service area map for details on where driving lessons will be offered.
About Cantor's Driving School
Founded in 1976, Cantor's Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 50,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor's Driving School. Cantor's Driving School is a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas. Cantor's Driving School will offer driving lessons for teens and adults; check the website for more information about when driving lessons will commence. For more information, please call 314-949-2020 or visit the Cantor's Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolMO.com.
