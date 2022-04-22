Customers looking to purchase an All-Wheel-Drive Honda Ridgeline can now do so at Capital Honda.

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, April 22, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, the Capital Honda inventory houses a 2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition priced at a sale price of $55,450. The vehicle is powered by a 3.5L 24-valve, Direct Injection, SOHC, i-VTEC® V6 engine producing 280 horsepower and an Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4™) AWD system.

With a towing capacity of 5,000lbs., the 2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition possesses exterior features such as 18-inch Black aluminum-alloy wheels, a Black bumper skid garnish, a gloss black chrome front grille bar, a Black Edition grille emblem, and black heated power door mirrors.

The vehicle also features safety and driver assistance features like auto high beam, rear cross-traffic monitor system, forward-collision warning system, lane departure warning system, lane-keeping assist system, brake assist, hill start assist, SmartVent™ side airbags, HondaLink™ Assist Automatic Emergency Response System, and dual-stage multiple-threshold front airbags.

Customers interested in the 2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition can schedule a test drive of the vehicle at the dealership's website at http://www.capitalhonda.com. Buyers can also drop in at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, or call 902-566-1101 for further information regarding the 2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition.

