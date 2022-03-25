Customers looking to purchase an All-Wheel-Drive Honda vehicle can now do so at Capital Honda.
CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Capital Honda inventory houses the new 2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7P, priced at a sales price of $55,820. Available in the exterior color Platinum White Pearl with Black interiors, the seven-passenger Touring model is powered by a 3.5L 24-valve Direct Injection SOHC i-VTEC® V6 engine. The vehicle offers 280 hp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 262 lb.-ft. at 4,700 rpm.
Featuring Active Control Engine Mount System and Eco Assist™ System, the 2022 Honda Pilot includes driver-assist technologies like Adaptive cruise control, Blind-spot information system, Auto High Beam, Lane Keeping Assist System, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor System, and Honda LaneWatch™.
In terms of comfort, the 2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7P offers three 12-volt power outlets, a 115-volt power outlet, acoustic glass for the front doors, an acoustic windshield, auto-dimming rearview mirror, blue ambient lighting, active noise cancellation, four cargo area tie-down anchors, and body-colored front and rear parking sensors.
Customers interested in the 2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7P can find more information regarding the features of the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.capitalhonda.com.
They can also schedule a test drive at the dealership by contacting the sales team at 902-566-1101.
The dealership is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, C1E1R3.
Media Contact
Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, daniel.rix@capitalhonda.com
SOURCE Capital Honda