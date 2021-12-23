CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With winter already here, it's always a good idea to buy a good set of winter tires in order to drive safely on snow-covered roads. Prince Edward Island drivers who wish to buy a new set of winter tires for their Honda vehicles can now look forward to buying them at the lowest price at Charlottetown's Capital Honda dealership.
The capital's premier Honda dealership is promoting a "lowest price guarantee" for Honda tires on its online Tire Source shop and invites interested customers to make the most of the offer while it lasts.
The Tire Source page can be found under the drop-down menu under the Service menu at the top of the dealership's website, capitalhonda.com.
Interested customers can source a tire for their Honda or any other make by providing basic details about their vehicle on Capital Honda's Tire Source page. Upon clicking the "find tires" option, they will need to select the year of manufacture of their vehicle, followed by the make, and finally, the model. Once all the vehicle information has been filled out, the Tire Source will automatically come with a list of compatible tires that fit the vehicle.
The Tire Source shop at Capital Honda offers tires for vehicles from 1995 to the latest 2022 model years and from all the leading tire manufacturers, including Goodyear, Hankook, Pirelli, Michelin, Toyo Tires, Yokohama, Continental, BF Goodrich, and Firestone, among others.
Drivers who are interested in getting a quote on a new set of tires they are interested in can get a quote by clicking on the "Add to quote" button before buying.
Capital Honda also offers tire replacement services, and interested customers can schedule a tire replacement service on the dealership's website by choosing the "Schedule Service" option under the Service drop-down menu.
For more information, customers can write an email to parts@capitalhonda.com or call the parts department at 902 566 1101. Interested customers may also visit the Capital Honda dealership located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road.
Media Contact
Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, daniel.rix@capitalhonda.com
SOURCE Capital Honda