Customers near the Charlottetown area in Prince Edward Island can now get genuine oil change services at Capital Honda.
Regularly changing the oil in a Honda model would help protect the engine from damage and will keep it running smoothly by preventing the engine from overheating. Through the oil changing process, the dirt collected over time is cleaned so that there is no restriction to the oil flow.
Regularly changing the oil in a Honda model would help protect the engine from damage and will keep it running smoothly by preventing the engine from overheating. Through the oil changing process, the dirt collected over time is cleaned so that there is no restriction to the oil flow.
Experts recommend that oil changes be done every 3,000 miles or once in three months to ensure that it runs smoothly.
Customers who are confused about which oil to use in their Honda vehicle should know that any type of oil can be used for a Honda engine, but full synthetic oils offer benefits like better fuel economy and improved performance which makes it the popular choice.
Interested customers can schedule a genuine oil change service on the dealership's website or drive by Capital Honda at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1E1R3.
Call 902-566-1101 for further assistance.
