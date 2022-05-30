Customers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can now get online pre-approval for vehicle financing at Capital Honda.
CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pre-approval for auto loans might not be as easy as it sounds. People from different walks of life have varied credit histories, which might affect their chances of getting approval for their loan application. Customers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can now get online pre-approval for vehicle financing at Capital Honda, a family-owned car dealership serving the locality.
Interested parties are recommended to visit Capital Honda's official website and fill in a simple application form. The finance team at Capital Honda has tie-ups with multiple financial institutions, which helps them get approvals for most of their customers, irrespective of their credit history. In the online application form, prospective buyers are required to enter their personal information, employment details, and the vehicle they are planning to purchase. All the personally identifiable data collected will be securely stored and used by the Capital Honda Credit Application staff only to facilitate a business transaction or a relationship.
Drivers around the Charlottetown area in Prince Edward Island are encouraged to visit Capital Honda, located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, C1E1R3, or browse their official website. Customers can also reach out to their friendly dealership team at 902-566-1101 for further information.
Media Contact
Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, daniel.rix@capitalhonda.com
SOURCE Capital Honda