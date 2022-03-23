Car Charger UK launched in Jan 2022 as the UK's newest powerhouse in single solution electric and hybrid vehicle charging solutions
LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric vehicle sales soar as the world is racing toward reaching government set targets of zero emissions travel. Electric vehicles need charging as often as a person may charge their mobile phone. All new electric vehicle owners will need to plan how to charge the vehicle.
Car Charger UK launched in Jan 2022 as the UK's newest powerhouse in single solution electric and hybrid vehicle charging solutions.
By 2030 the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles will come to an end in the United Kingdom. In the run up, new home builds in the UK are required to install preparations for EV charger installations. UK Supermarkets and workplaces are now also required under new legislation to install electric vehicle charge points.
2021 saw a 74% rise in electric car sales from 2020. Therefore, the demand for EV Charger Installation projects is rapidly on the rise. Currently in the united kingdom, the government charges vehicles that don't meet the emission standards in certain zones. These are known as ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) and ZEZ (Zero Emissions Zone).
The ULEZ zone in London recently extended its zone to include the North CIRCULAR (A406) and South CIRCULAR (A205).
Electric vehicles are completely exempt from the charges in the ULEZ/LEZ/CC zones.
However, all other vehicles will pay:
- Congestion Charge - £15 (ALL Non-ELECTRIC)
- ULEZ - £12.50 (VEHICLES NOT MEETING EMISSIONS STANDARDS)
- LEZ - £100 (VANS, LORRIES, MINIBUSES NOT MEETING EMISSIONS STANDARDS)
In addition to these London emission charging zones, as of 2022 Manchester and Bradford join in 'Clean Air Zones' charges.
The U.K Government hopes that these changes will discourage drivers with vehicles not meeting emission standards. Gradually pushing out the use of non-electric cars.
So, with all these changes happening how should people prepare?
Despite lock down disruptions to manufacturing globally, vehicle manufacturers have been successful in providing many new electric vehicle options on the market.
If the owner has a driveway at home they will want to install a dedicated home ev charger installation. At a place of work there are business ev charger installation options.
It can be stressful trying to understand all the E.V technology and products to purchase on the market. Car-Charger.UK offers solutions as a single service package for home, business and commercial public charging requirements.
Visit Car-Charger.UK today to find the answers to all the crucial questions asked by those entering the world of electric vehicles.
