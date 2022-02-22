LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several methods that can help teen drivers pay less on their car insurance rates.
For more info and free online car insurance quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/5-ways-to-get-cheaper-car-insurance-for-teens/
Getting affordable car insurance for a teen driver can be tricky. The insurance companies consider teens as high-risk drivers and charge them accordingly. However, there are some things that can be done to lower the price of a teenager's car insurance.
Teen drivers that want cheaper car insurance should follow the next tips:
- Check the good student discount. Studies show that students with good grades are more responsible in traffic and less likely to be involved in a car accident. For these reasons, insurance companies reward good students with discounts that can be as high as 15%. To be eligible for this discount, students need at least a 3.0 GPA.
- Enroll in a defensive driving course. Teen drivers will have to chance to learn the state's traffic laws and to enhance their driving skills while being supervised by a professional driver. Not only that, but the insurance companies will offer significant discounts to those teen drivers that graduate a defensive driving course.
- Insure a cheap and safe car. Muscle cars or sports cars should be avoided to be insured by teen drivers. To lower the costs of insurance, teen drivers should consider insuring an SUV or a family car that was slightly used but has several safety features already installed.
- Consider signing a driving contract. Teenagers can sign a driving contract where they agree to take some responsibilities in order to pay less on their car insurance. Teenagers can agree to always wear a seatbelt, obey all traffic lights and signs, stay in the speed limit and drive safely, drive with both hands on the wheel, and they promise to contribute to the car maintenance, gas, and insurance.
- Compare online car insurance quotes. This is the best way to save money on car insurance for teen drivers. It is recommended to obtain at least three quotes from different car insurance providers in order to compare and find a better deal.
For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/
Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.
