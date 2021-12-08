BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maintenance and service of Mazda vehicles will not be stressful anymore; Royal South Mazda, located in Bloomington, Indiana, is running car service specials for all Mazda vehicles. Drivers can take their vehicle to the dealership and get the job done by experienced automotive technicians. The dealership's service department can handle routine maintenance or any major repair efficiently to the highest industry standards. Drivers can have full confidence in the Royal South Mazda Service Department. The dealership is also offering Car Service Special coupons for the drivers of Bloomington, Indiana.
Individuals can save a little money in car service with the help of car Service Special coupons. The service coupons available at Royal South Mazda are, Oil change Tires Rotation; Front or Rear Brake Special; Air and Cabin Air Filter Special; 4-Wheel Alignment with Tire Rotation and Balance; Wiper Blade Replacement; Genuine Mazda Battery Special; Fully Synthetic Oil Change and Tire Rotation Special; Genuine Mazda Service.
Drivers will get $20.00 off with Oil change Tires Rotation, $20.00 off with Front or Rear Brake Special, $5.00 off with Air and Cabin Air Filter Special, $5.00 off with Wiper Blade Replacement, $10.00 off with Genuine Mazda Battery Special, and $20.00 off with Fully Synthetic Oil Change and Tire Rotation Special. Interested individuals can get a 4-Wheel Alignment with Tire Rotation and Balance done at $119.95.
Interested individuals can use these Car Service Special coupons by showing them on their phones or getting a printout when they drive down to the dealership. Drivers who want more information about these coupons can visit the dealership website at http://www.royalsouthmazda.com or directly go to the dealership located in Bloomington, Indiana.
