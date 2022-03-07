DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars is excited to announce its integration and partnership with DriveCentric CRM. DriveCentric, now a reseller of Car Wars products, has teamed up with Car Wars in a commitment to provide dealers with the best phone lead management solutions.
This integration allows dealership partners to gain greater visibility into their calls - all conveniently within their DriveCentric CRM. Through artificial intelligence and human reviewers, Car Wars records, analyzes, and reports on every call that comes into and out of your dealership. These calls are then sent into DriveCentric CRM which allows managers to hold their teams accountable, look for areas of improvement, and make informed decisions on business processes and strategies when it comes to the phone.
"We look forward to assisting DriveCentric's innovative clients with seamlessly managing phone calls, their number one converting source, inside of the DriveCentric platform," says Cassie Broemmer, CRO, at Car Wars.
Car Wars and DriveCentric are focused on delivering solutions their users find valuable and efficient - such as Car Wars' outbound click-to-call feature. This allows users to make outbound calls right from the customer's account in DriveCentric CRM.
In the future, Car Wars and DriveCentric plan to develop further offerings, such as integrated texting and lead status, to assist managers and their teams in using detailed insight to gain an upper hand in this highly competitive market.
"DriveCentric revolutionizes the way we sell cars. We are beyond excited to partner with Car Wars to help our users gain an advantage in a competitive market with lucrative results," says Chris Dagesse, Owner, DCD Automotive Holdings.
The capabilities mentioned, and many others, are accessible to mutual Car Wars and DriveCentric users. To learn more about Car Wars' full suite of solutions, visit carwars.com or email content@carwars.com.
About Car Wars
Car Wars leverages human reviews, artificial intelligence and CRISP metrics to equip Sales and Service departments with everything they need to Own The Phone. By listening to and categorizing every inbound and outbound call at a dealership, Car Wars provides managers with insight into how every call is handled, alerts them when an opportunity needs attention, and actively improves phone performance in both sales and service.
Car Wars uses competition and transparent accountability alongside live call insight to create a high-powered phone culture that helps more callers faster and, ultimately, converts more phone calls into booked appointments.
About DriveCentric
DriveCentric, Inc. is a leading provider of automotive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Through bold leadership and innovation, the company's offerings include dealership CRM, Genius Artificial Intelligence (AI), conversational engagement tools, desking, Facebook Marketplace integration, reputation management, internal communication platform, and enterprise reporting.
DriveCentric is driven by a commitment to design software that is simple to use and steers a new era of engagement, productivity, and growth for auto retailers. DriveCentric is OEM certified by most manufacturers and integrates all major DMS providers.
