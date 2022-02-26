NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will be hitting the roads before long. This powerful and capable truck has been making news since its announcement earlier this year. The Silverado EV was built on a brand-new platform from GM that provides excellent range, power, and flexibility. The truck will also feature a new intelligent vehicle software platform that will receive over-the-air updates and give users feature and app customization options.
Some of the features and specs of the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV include:
- 400-mile range estimated on a full charge. This means most work or vacation sites are well within range.
- A zero to sixty miles per hour time of 4.5 seconds. This capability is available with the Wide Open Watts option. Getting onto the freeway or passing will be easy.
- 600 horsepower and 780 lb.-ft. of torque. Also comes with the Wide Open Watts option. This provides a max towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds.
- Hands-free driving. 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada are hands-free driving capable with the available Super Cruise driver assistance technology.
- DC Fast Charging capable. This feature will add 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes.
- A trunk in a truck. No gasoline engine means that the Silverado EV has a trunk in the front, providing weatherproof storage for your luggage or water-sensitive tools and equipment.
Individuals who would like to learn more about the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV at Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville, Tennessee
