NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring is underway, and Carl Black Chevrolet has special savings ready for eager car buyers. Residents of Nashville and the surrounding area have the opportunity to get 0% financing on a new Chevrolet. Interest can cost thousands of dollars on a new car, so the potential savings in this offer are significant. Carl Black Chevrolet is offering this special financing for a limited time only.

The loan term for this offer is 36 months for very well-qualified buyers and is offered through GM Financial. Additionally, the monthly payment is $27.78 for every $1000 financed. The average example down payment is 16.9%. This offer is not available with leases and some other offers. New owners must take new retail delivery by 04/04/2022. This rate will expire after that time, so shoppers should consider purchasing a new vehicle before the offer ends.

Saving thousands of dollars on a new vehicle means those savings can be applied elsewhere – either for upgrades and accessories or for any other budgetary needs in any household.

Individuals who would like to learn more about or participate in this special, limited-time offer from Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville, Tennessee, can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Anyone wishing to speak directly with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-509-5199.

Media Contact

Gary Harms, Carl Black Automotive, 888-509-5199, gharms@carlblack.com

 

SOURCE Carl Black Chevrolet

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.