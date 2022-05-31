Customers in Nashville can take advantage of money-saving service specials at Carl Black Chevrolet for a limited time

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 31, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer is coming soon, and Carl Black Chevrolet has special savings on service specials. There is no time like the present to get your car a checkup and get it into top condition. The hot weather months can be hard on you and your vehicle, so preparing now can save trouble and money later. Some service specials include:

Tire Price Match Guarantee

Provide us with a better eligible price at the time of purchase and we will match it. Find a better price within 30 days of the purchase, and we will refund the difference. Eligible Tire Brands: BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Continental, Dunlop, Firestone, General, Goodyear, Hankook, Kelly, Michelin, Pirelli, and Uniroyal. Special restrictions apply to this deal. This offer ends at the end of the year.

6-Quart ACDelco GM (General Motors) Full Synthetic Oil Change Package

Get a full synthetic oil change and tire rotation for just $89.99 Tire balancing, tax, and more than 6 quarts of oil extra. Excludes diesel engines. See owner's manual for specific oil grades recommended by vehicle model.

Most ACDelco Gold 42-MO (ACDelco Professional) Batteries Installed

Get a great battery that lasts for years for just $159.99. Tax extra. Installation extra on some vehicles. Some ACDelco Gold parts may have formerly appeared as ACDelco Professional. Other restrictions apply.

Individuals who would like to learn more about or participate in these special, limited-time offers from Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville, Tennessee, can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Anyone wishing to speak directly with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-509-5199.

Media Contact

Gary Harms, Carl Black Chevrolet Nashville, 888-509-5199, gharms@carlblack.com

 

SOURCE Carl Black Chevrolet Nashville

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.