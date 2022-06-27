Teachers and professors in Kennesaw can find a special offer at Carl Black Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Kennesaw, a Buick, Chevrolet and GMC dealership in Kennesaw, Georgia, offers drivers the GM Educator Appreciation offer. The General Motors Appreciation Program provides eligible educators and their spouses a special offer to apply toward the purchase or lease of a new Chevrolet vehicle. To make the deal even better, this special offer can often be combined with other special offers at the dealership.
To be eligible for the GM Educator Appreciation Program, individuals must be educators, administrators, faculty, or support staff working at public or private schools including universities and colleges. Their sponsored spouses can also be eligible for this special offer. To be eligible, educators must also be a resident of the United States.
Eligible vehicles for the GM Educator Appreciation Program include many new and unused 2022 and 2021 GM cars, SUVs, crossovers, pickup trucks, and vans. An updated list of eligible vehicles can be found at gmeducatorappreciation.com. The list is regularly updated, as vehicles eligible for the program are subject to change, so individuals are recommended to check the list before purchasing a vehicle. At the time of this writing, eligible Chevrolet vehicles include 2023 Camaro, Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe, Trailblazer and Traverse models, as well as many 2022 and 2021 models. Buick, GMC and Cadillac do not currently have any eligible models.
Drivers who are interested in this special incentive are encouraged to contact or visit the dealership. More information about Carl Black Kennesaw, including contact information and directions to the dealership, can be found on the dealership website, carlblackkennesaw.com.
