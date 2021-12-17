NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truck owners in the Nashville area who have a love for custom lifted trucks may find the perfect fit at Carl Black of Nashville. Potential customers who love lifted trucks can order custom Rocky Ridge Trucks at Carl Black of Nashville to find a pickup truck that will turn heads on the road or the trail.
Rocky Ridge Trucks provide custom Chevrolet truck and SUV builds with interior, exterior, performance and technology upgrades that can be ordered at the dealership. Upgrades can be ordered by part as requested or via Rocky Ridge Packages. A trio of Chevy Silverado Rocky Ridge Packages are available for purchase – Alpine, Altitude and MadRock – that each offers a custom design and next-level performance on the trail.
Rocky Ridge Truck options that are available at Carl Black of Nashville include 2-inch to 6-inch custom lift kits with Rocky Ridge 2.0 Nitrogen-Charged Rear Shocks, custom wheel packages with wheels up to 22 inches and custom tires up to 37 inches, interior upgrades that include leather interior and exterior upgrades that include stainless steel exhaust tips.
Nashville-area truck shoppers who want the total Rocky Ridge Truck Package will have three options to choose from – Alpine, Altitude and MadRock. Alpine Packages will add a 4-inch coil-over lift kit and a signature style. The Altitude Package will upgrade performance and style with a 6-inch custom Rocky Ridge suspension lift with a Rocky Ridge 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The MadRock Package is built for rocky trails with a custom front grille and custom front and rear bumpers.
Individuals who would like to learn more about custom Rocky Ridge Trucks available at Carl Black of Nashville can visit the dealership online at http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 888-509-5109.
