ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, A Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership in Orlando, Florida, is offering drivers a special oil change package. This package, which includes an oil change and a tire rotation, helps drivers save money or routine vehicle maintenance. There are two oil change package options.

The first package option is priced at $59.95. That package includes a six-quart ACDelco GM OE dexos1 full synthetic oil change with a tire rotation. The other package option allows drivers to get two more quarts of oil for ten more dollars. That's an eight-quart oil change with a tire rotation priced at $69.95. The oil for that package is also ACDelco GM OE dexos1 full synthetic.

There are also several other service coupons available at the dealership this month. Drivers who are interested in the oil change offer should make an appointment at their earliest convenience and bring the coupon to the appointment. Maintenance coupons for Carl Black Orlando can be found on the dealership's website, carlblackoforlando.com. Other information such as hours, contact information, inventory and more can also be found on the dealership's website.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, (888) 502-0763, omar@carlblack.com

 

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando

