ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a Buick and GMC dealership in Roswell, Georgia, is offering drivers a brake pad rebate during November 2021. This temporary offer can save drivers up to $40 on the purchase and installation of brake pads. Drivers who are interested in replacing their vehicle's brake pads this month are encouraged to make an appointment with the dealership as soon as possible.
In order to get a $40 rebate, customers should purchase front and rear GM Genuine Parts brake pads along with installation. A lesser rebate of $20 is available for the purchase and installation of front and rear ACDelco brake pads. This offer is available only at participating dealerships. To get the rebate, drivers must send in their rebate form by December 31, 2021 and must get car service in November 2021. The rebate will come as a debit card in the mail up to six to eight weeks after the rebate form has been submitted.
Interested individuals should schedule service with the dealership and print off the coupon from the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com. Terms and conditions can be found there, along with contact information and other useful information. Other car maintenance coupons are also available for use at the dealership.
Media Contact
Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, tbaker@carlblack.com
SOURCE Carl Black Roswell