ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a dealership in Roswell, Georgia, is offering a rebate on GM Genuine Parts engines, transmissions and transfer cases. This rebate can save people $200 on the purchase and installation of eligible GM parts from the dealership. This offer is available through the end of March 2022.
To take advantage of this deal, drivers will have to have a U.S. mailing address that they can send the rebate form from. They must purchase an eligible part and get it installed at the dealership. Transmissions for certain models are excluded from the offer. The rebate is not available with other offers. Each customer can use one rebate per service performed per one day and vehicle. The rebate will be delivered after the form is processed, and drivers should allow six to eight weeks to pass after the promotion end date for the delivery of their rebate. The rebate must be postmarked by April 30, 2022.
Drivers who would like to learn more about the rebate, view current service offers or learn more about the dealership should head to the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com. Other offers are available.
Media Contact
Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, tbaker@carlblack.com
SOURCE Carl Black Roswell