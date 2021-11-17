ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a Buick and GMC dealership in Roswell, Georgia, is offering drivers a $100 tire rebate on select tire brands. Drivers can get $100 back when they purchase a set of four tires from the dealership. The brands of tires available with this deal include Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Hankook and Pirelli. Drivers who purchase with a GM or BuyPower Card ® can double their tire rebate from $100 to $200.
The available coupon can only be used at participating dealerships. Drivers who are interested in obtaining a rebate must fill out the required rebate form and submit it by the end of the year, with the deadline being December 31, 2021. The rebate will come in the mail in the form of a debit card which will arrive up to six to eight weeks after the rebate form has been submitted. This offer is valid on tires purchased between October 1 and November 30, 2021.
Drivers who would like to double their rebate must put their purchase on their eligible card. Only current GM or BuyPower cardholders can double their rebate. Terms and conditions apply. Interested drivers can find the coupon on the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com, along with other service coupons, service information and contact information.
