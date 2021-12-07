ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a Buick and GMC dealership in Roswell, Georgia, is offering drivers a coupon for ten percent off of vehicle maintenance this month. This coupon can be applied to any vehicle service available at the dealership. It is not valid for insurance, warranty, service specials or some other offers. The coupon must be applied at the time of service in order for drivers to take advantage of this temporary offer.
To view the coupon and learn more, drivers can go to the dealership's website,carlblackroswell.com. On its website, the dealership has its vehicle inventories, service information, service specials, contact information and a blog, where it discusses the latest vehicle news and provides guides for at-home maintenance and projects.
Drivers who are interested in this coupon are asked to print it off and bring it to the dealership at the time of their appointment. They can only use one coupon per service, but drivers who come back within the month can use other available coupons, such as the available $200 rebate on a GM Genuine Parts engine, transmission or transfer case. Drivers are encouraged to check out all of the available service offers online before making an appointment.
Media Contact
Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, tbaker@carlblack.com
SOURCE Carl Black Roswell