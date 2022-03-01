ROSWELL, Ga., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell offers Certified Pre-Owned GMC vehicles to drivers in Roswell, Georgia. Carl Black Roswell is a GMC and Buick dealership serving the Roswell area. Certified Pre-Owned GMC models are high-quality used vehicles that come with additional benefits to the driver.
GMC Certified Pre-Owned models come with warranty coverage, which is a service not available for many used cars. The warranty coverage is a six-year or 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited warranty, whichever comes first from the original in-service date. Additionally, these vehicles come with roadside assistance for the same length of time and a second warranty, a 12-month or 12,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty. GMC provides these services only for high-quality used vehicles. The vehicles must be inspected and reconditioned to achieve the high standards required of a GMC Certified Pre-Owned model.
Certified Pre-Owned GMC models at Carl Black Roswell include a 2018 GMC Acadia SLE, a 2020 GMC Terrain SLE, a 2020 GMC Terrain Denali, a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT and a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. Each of these available models has mileage below 25,000 miles. The 2020 GMC Terrain SLE has the lowest mileage, with just 8,180 miles driven. Drivers can learn more about the available inventory on the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com.
Media Contact
Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, Tbaker@carlblack.com
SOURCE Carl Black Roswell