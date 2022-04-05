Drivers near Roswell, Georgia can find service specials at Carl Black Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering drivers a rebate on new vehicle struts. Carl Black Roswell is a Buick and GMC dealership with a service center located in Roswell, Georgia. Their full-service maintenance center can serve any type of vehicle, and strut replacement is just one of many services offered by the dealership. The current online coupon for a rebate can save drivers up to $80 off the price of purchase and installation of four select struts at the dealership.
The rebate being offered at Carl Black Roswell is available for select parts. The eligible brands which drivers can get a discount on include GM Genuine Parts, ACDelco Gold or ACDelco Silver. Drivers will save the most money if they opt for the GM Genuine Parts brand's struts, as the rebate can save them up to $20 per strut up to four struts for this brand. The other brands clock in at $15 per strut for ACDelco Gold and $10 per strut saved for ACDelco Silver. Depending on the brand chosen, drivers can get a total rebate of either $80, $60 or $40.
Drivers who need their vehicle's struts replaced are encouraged to do so while this temporary offer remains. In order to take advantage of the deal, the rebate must be submitted by May 31, 2022. After the rebate form is turned in, drivers can expect to receive their rebate as a Visa Gift Card within six to eight weeks. The service must be completed by April 30, 2022, in order to be eligible for the rebate. Drivers can learn more on the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com.
