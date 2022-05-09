Drivers in the Roswell area can enroll in the My GM Rewards program at Carl Black Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a dealership in Roswell, Georgia, offers drivers the opportunity to sign up for the My GM Rewards program and earn points that can be spent toward GM services and accessories. Drivers in the area are encouraged to sign up, as the program is free to join and comes with exclusive benefits and offers. The dealership will help interested customers sign up to make the process quick and simple.
My GM Rewards helps drivers earn points by paying with their GM card. The points can then be redeemed toward the purchase of eligible GM vehicles, most OnStar ® plans, most connected services plans, paid GM Certified Service, and eligible GM accessories such as Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle accessories. Members of the program will earn 7 points for every $1 spent on GM purchase and 4 points for every $1 spent elsewhere. The points can be redeemed at GM entities, My GM Rewards dealerships and some third-party retailers in the United States.
The My GM Rewards program has no annual fee and 0% intro purchase APR for 9 months. After the 9 months, APRs will vary and range from 15.24% to 25.24%. Drivers can also earn 10,000 points when they spend $1,000 in their first three months of the program. Cardmembers will also enjoy automatic Gold tier membership in My GM Rewards. Gold tier members can redeem up to $1,500 in points in a calendar year toward the purchase of a new vehicle. Other purchases have maximum redemption values as well.
In order to enroll in My GM Rewards, customers must be 18 years or older. Drivers who are interested in enrolling should contact the Carl Black Roswell team. More information, including contact information, can be found on the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com.
