Drivers in the Roswell area can find pre-owned vehicles for under $10,000
ROSWELL, Ga., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell, a GMC and Buick dealership, offers drivers used cars under $10,000 in Roswell, Georgia. The dealership offers a variety of vehicles at every price point, including cars, small SUVs, trucks and more. While the dealership retails GMC and Buick vehicles new, its pre-owned inventory offers a wider range of makes and models. Makes include Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Nissan, Ram and Toyota. Models include some popular favorites such as the Ford Explorer, Chevrolet Malibu, Nissan Rogue and Hyundai Sonata.
Other than a variety of makes and models, Carl Black Roswell also boasts a variety of model years, trim levels and conditions, including some lightly used vehicles from recent model years. Drivers can find used cars with fewer than 100,000 miles driven and even pre-owned vehicles with fewer than 50,000 miles driven.
Carl Black Roswell makes it easy for drivers to find their next vehicles online. The dealership offers a full online inventory and search filters that make it possible to find vehicles within a certain price range. Furthermore, the inventory can be sorted by price, from lowest to highest, making it simple to find the best deals. Drivers who are interested in learning more, viewing its inventory or contacting the dealership can do so through the dealership's website,carlblackroswell.com.
Media Contact
Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, Tbaker@carlblack.com
SOURCE Carl Black Roswell