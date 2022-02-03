ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell offers electric vehicles to driver around the Roswell, Georgia area. The dealership sells new Buick and GMC vehicles along with a wide range of pre-owned vehicles. Currently, the dealership has multiple pre-owned hybrid electric and fully electric vehicles in its inventory. The dealership also looks forward to the arrival of electric Buick and GMC models in the coming months and years.
The dealership sells all types of pre-owned vehicles, with no limitations on what customers may find in terms of fuel type, makes, models and other characteristics. The dealership offers the public a place to find every type of alternative fuel source vehicle, with a rotating inventory that sometimes includes hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fully electric vehicles. Hybrid electric vehicles, often called just hybrids, are vehicles that use regenerative braking to source electric power which then supplements their gasoline power. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, PHEVs for short, use gasoline power and electric power. Fully electric vehicles, also known as EVs, run solely on electric power.
Carl Black Roswell also sells new GMC and Buick models. With the announcement of the GMC Hummer EV and GMC Sierra EV, drivers can expect new electric vehicles to be at the dealership in the future. Carl Black Roswell offers sustainable options for every sort of driver.
To learn more about the dealership, view its inventory online or learn more about Buick and GMC models, drivers can head to the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com.
