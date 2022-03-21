ARDMORE, Okla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carter County Hyundai has upgraded its inventory of cars with the new Santa Fe SUV. With this new vehicle, the dealership offers a variety of features that can accommodate any lifestyle. Ardmore customers are encouraged to visit their website: https://www.cartercountyhyundai.com/ to learn more about its key features. The dealership offers a pleasant purchase experience with various financing options and extended warranties to help customers get behind the wheel of a new or an affordable used car in no time.
The new Hyundai Santa Fe has a sporty layout, sleek edges, enhanced handling performance and a powerful engine to meet customers' needs. This SUV offers many features that customers have been asking for, like an 8-inch touchscreen display, a new 10.3-inch infotainment center and a 360-degree camera system. The car's exterior design has also been updated with a more aerodynamic body style and new LED lights on the outside and inside of the vehicle. The design allows for plenty of cargo space, making this car perfect for people who have a lot of stuff.
Customers interested in buying the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe in Ardmore, OK, are invited to visit the dealership at 616 Holiday Drive, Ardmore, OK. Additional information about the finance, leasing and trade-in can be gathered by dialing 833-945-0126.
