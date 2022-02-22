ARDMORE, Okla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai has come up with a program to give extra incentives to the professionals we count on in an emergency. Carter County Hyundai is now offering a First Responders Program to drivers in the Ardmore area in Oklahoma. Eligible customers will be given a $500 bonus for the purchase or lease of select new Hyundai vehicles from the dealership. This offer stands valid from April 1, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.
The drivers who are eligible for this program must be active First Responders at the commencement of the program period. Customers classified as First Responders under this program include customers who are serving as active Police Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), Correctional Officers, EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers and their spouses. New and unused Hyundai vehicles at Carter County Hyundai will be eligible for this program. Please note that for lease contracts, this rebate must be applied toward the Capitalized Cost Reduction or the amount due at lease signing, whereas for finance contracts, the rebate must be applied toward the down payment.
Prospective customers are encouraged to visit the Carter County Hyundai dealership at 616 Holiday Drive, Ardmore, Oklahoma, 73401, in person or browse the official website. Interested drivers can also reach out to the dealership's customer care team at 833-945-0126 for any further information.
