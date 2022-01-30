ARDMORE, Okla., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carter County Hyundai in Ardmore, Oklahoma, is offering Hyundai Car Care Services to its customers. The well-trained staff of the dealership's maintenance department will carry out all the necessary repair works to keep the customers' cars in proper condition. The dealership replaces the old or faulty parts in the customer's car with authentic Hyundai parts.

The dealership offers the following services:

  • Oil change
  • Brake service
  • Tire replacements
  • Genuine Hyundai batteries

Customers can schedule a service appointment with the dealership by filling out a form. There, they have to provide their personal information, details about their vehicle and time of visit. Customers are also encouraged to keep an eye on the service special coupons on a regular basis. The dealership has special discounts and rebates on various repair works or parts replacements from time to time. Customers can take a printout of a coupon from the website and show it at the dealership at the time of service.

All interested parties are requested to visit https://www.cartercountyhyundai.com/ for more information regarding Carter County Car Care Service. They can also give the dealership a call at 833-945-0126 or visit the dealership in person. Carter County Hyundai is located at 616 Holiday Drive, Ardmore, OK.

Media Contact

Camron Murphy, Carter County Hyundai, 207-989-6400, camron@cartercountyhyundai.com

 

SOURCE Carter County Hyundai

